 

Rosetta Stone to Launch Emergent Bilingual Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 15:30  |  33   |   |   

New weeklong webinar series will cover remote learning, culturally responsive teaching, the new Rosetta Stone English solution and more

Arlington, VA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NEA states that by 2025, one in four students will be an emergent bilingual, also known as an English language learner. To help educators to support the unique learning needs of this student population, Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) and Lexia Learning will be hosting Emergent Bilingual Week, October 19-23. The five-day event will consist of a series of webinars and question-and-answer sessions that explore important aspects of supporting emergent bilingual students, including remote learning. During the week, Rosetta Stone will also recognize the Emergent Bilingual Educator of the Year and other honorees.

“Bilingualism is a benefit, as students who can speak more than one language have demonstrated advantages in awareness of language, communication skills, memory, decision-making, and analytical skills,” said José Viana, Senior Advisor, Education Partnerships for Rosetta Stone Education. “We believe this webinar series will provide educators with the information and resources they need to better support their emergent bilingual students.” 

Each webinar will take place at 3:00 - 4:15 p.m. EST.

October 19, 2020
Improving Emergent Bilinguals’ Outcomes with Culturally Responsive Teaching
Presenter: Maya Goodall, M.Ed., M.A., Senior Director of EL Curriculum, Rosetta Stone Education
Attendees will review six characteristics of culturally responsive teaching as well as strategies they can apply to their own classrooms.

October 20, 2020
Rosetta Stone English: A New Product Overview and Panel
Presenters:
Maya Goodall, M.Ed., M.A., Senior Director of EL Curriculum, Rosetta Stone Education
Liz Brooke, Chief Learning Officer, Lexia Learning and Rosetta Stone Education
Hilary White, Director of Product Management, Lexia Learning
Attendees can find out about Rosetta Stone Education’s new emergent bilingual solution, Rosetta Stone English, and what makes it a game changer. Presenters will show how it can help ensure the success of emergent bilingual students in grades K–6.

October 21, 2020
Rosetta Stone English Customer Spotlight: Helping Emergent Bilinguals
Presenters:
Amira Aljbar, District Success Manager of Literacy and Language, Rosetta Stone Education
Rhaiza Sarkan-Del Toro, ESOL Resource Teacher, Henderson Hammock Charter School
Attendees will hear a firsthand account of how Rosetta Stone English helped educators at a K–8 charter school in Tampa, FL, support their younger ESOL, or emergent bilingual, students during remote learning.

October 22, 2020
Our New Reality: How to Run a Language Learning Class Remotely
Presenters:
Melanie Rogers, Training Team Lead, Rosetta Stone Education
Amira Aljbar, District Success Manager of Literacy and Language, Rosetta Stone Education
Attendees will learn how to implement Rosetta Stone Foundations for English, which is designed for grades 7–12, and Rosetta Stone English, which is designed for grades K–6, in a remote learning environment.

October 23, 2020
Remote Learning and Equity: A Solution for All
Presenters:
Liz Brooke, Chief Learning Officer, Lexia Learning and Rosetta Stone Education
José Viana, Senior Advisor of Educational Partnership, Rosetta Stone Education
While remote teaching presents a number of challenges, one that needs particular attention is educational equity. Attendees will learn strategies to help them better address the needs of all students and ensure that all are set up for success.

For more information on Emergent Bilingual Week and to register for the webinars, visit https://education.rosettastone.com/emergent-bilingual-week

About Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

#  #  # 

CONTACT: Contact: Charlotte Andrist
Nickel Communications
charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
Media Inquiries Only: 770-310-5244

Rosetta Stone Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Philip Morris International and Rosetta Stone Win Two Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Language Learning Program
14.09.20
Lexia PowerUp Literacy Wins Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning Tool in the 2020 Tech Edvocate Awards for the Second Consecutive Year
12.09.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RST, CBMG, AIMT, AKCA