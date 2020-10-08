BRAVADA International Releases its Q2 2020 Financial Results with a Record Quarter and Accelerating Revenue and Net Income

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.Bravada.com ) (Pink Sheets: BRAV), a company that owns and curates online websites through a proprietary methodology of developing and operating consumer level and B2B products and services, has released its Q2 2020 financial results and has recorded its best quarter to date. Highlights on the second quarter were as follows:

The Company’s financial results can be viewed at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRAV/overview

“We are continuing to execute our business and adjust very quickly to the changing economic landscape,” replied BRAVADA’s CEO, Danny Alex. “The Covid-19 pandemic created an uncertain business environment where many industries were placed in an incredibly stressed situation. We acted quickly to position BRAVADA as a provider of face masks and personal protection devices (PPE) as well as focusing our other businesses into products that were more conducive to the temperance of the marketplace.”

Mr. Alex continued, “Today’s online retail environment requires companies to think and act quickly, and more importantly, execute with the same speed and precision. BRAVADA has many product verticals in the planning stages and has the ability to develop and source high-quality products quickly. In May, I decided that WorldofPets.com (World of Pets Superstore) would be our next online website, a product vertical that we had been planning since 2019. I am a huge dog lover and believe that our furry friends will continue to become even more important to us in this uncertain climate and beyond. We expect a soft launch in 2020 and accelerating the rollout into 2021”

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates’ online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

