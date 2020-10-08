 

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market to Generate $62.93 Bn, by 2027, at 2.8% CAGR AMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 15:45  |  49   |   |   

Increase in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, upsurge in geriatric population, and transition from symptom management to slowing the progression of the disease are the major factors that propel growth of rheumatoid arthritis drugs market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 8, 2020 Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Therapeutic Molecule (Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), and Sales Channel (Prescription and Over-the-counter): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rheumatoid arthritis market garnered $57.92 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $62.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of the market-

Increase in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, upsurge in geriatric population, and transition from symptom management to slowing the progression of the disease are the major factors that propel the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. Nevertheless, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars impede the market growth. However, developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are anticipated to usher new opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The drug manufacturing companies were considered under essential services and therefore the manufacturing has not been affected.
  • Drugs used for treatment of RA like hydroxychloroquine and tocilizumab have also been studied for treatment of coronavirus.

The disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 2027-

Based on drug class, the disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis syndrome across the globe, increase in obese & overweight population, launch of therapeutic agents, and favorable reimbursement policies for high cost treatments. However, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to factors such as increase in need for management of joint pain in patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis with these drugs, surge in geriatric population, rise in patient awareness toward pain management therapeutics, rise in preference for NSAIDs for rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and favorable regulatory scenario toward high-cost treatment products,

