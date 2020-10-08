 

Mortgage Rates Remain Flat

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.87 percent.

“The year-long slide in mortgage rates seems to be ending as rates have flattened over the last month and the economic rebound has slowed,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “But with near record low rates, buyer demand remains robust with strong first-time buyers coming into the market. The demand is particularly strong in more affordable regions of the country such as the Midwest, where home prices are accelerating at the highest rates over the last two decades.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.87 percent with an average 0.8 point for the week ending October 8, 2020, slightly down from last week when it averaged 2.88 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.57 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.37 percent with an average 0.7 point, slightly up from last week when it averaged 2.36 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.05 percent.
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.89 percent with an average 0.2 point, slightly down from last week when it averaged 2.90 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.35 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully-amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3237caf-f78f-40df ...


Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $973 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F87
05.10.20
Freddie Mac Sells $464 Million in NPLs
05.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-117
02.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $986 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F86
01.10.20
Mortgage Rates Decrease
29.09.20
Freddie Mac Multifamily Adds Another Impact Offering with Sustainability Bonds
28.09.20
Freddie Mac Prices $709 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates
28.09.20
Freddie Mac Multifamily Names Dan Din Vice President of Specialty Underwriting
24.09.20
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.5 Billion SLST Securitization
24.09.20
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for August 2020