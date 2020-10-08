Eastman Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Financial Results Release:
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
Webcast and
Teleconference:
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
- Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, Oct. 29, evening at investors.eastman.com
- Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides; Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093 Passcode: 8729090
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Oct. 30, 2020, through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Nov. 9, 2020, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 8729090.
