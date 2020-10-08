 

Goldcliff Acquires Significant Position in the Aurora District, Walker Lane Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 16:01  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) is pleased to announce an option agreement with Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. (“Nevada Select”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY: TSXV, ELYGF: OTCQB ), to purchase a 100% interest in the Aurora West property located in Mineral County, Nevada for a purchase price of US $425,000, payable over four years. The Aurora West property consists of 51 claims and is contiguous with the northwest portion of the main Aurora district claims held by Hecla Mining Company. Hecla’s holdings include a fully permitted, recently operated 350 TPD mill. The Aurora district produced about1.9 million ounces of gold from low sulfidation, quartz-adularia bonanza veins.

In the Aurora district, epithermal deposits form along a pronounced NE regional trend. Bonanza grades were mined where these north-east structures were intersected by north-south structures. On the Aurora West claims, the Sawtooth Ridge target is located immediately northwest of the northernmost bonanza vein deposits in the Aurora district. The target consists of a large 1.5 square mile area of high-level opaline, chalcedonic silica and argillic alteration, hosted by rhyolitic tuffs, flows and shallow intrusive domes. A series of northeast and north trending faults transect the area. The target occurs stratigraphically and structurally above the productive andesite host units of the main district, and may represent the intact portion of the epithermal system, with uneroded and unmined bonanza veins at depth below the high-level alteration.

Goldcliff may acquire 100% of the Aurora West Property for a total purchase price of US$425,000. Nevada Select is currently optioning the Aurora West Property from a private company and Goldcliff’s Option Agreement provides for the following payments:

  1. paying Nevada Select US$25,000 at Closing (paid);
  2. paying the private company US$50,000 on September 13, 2021;
  3. paying the private company US$135,000 on September 13, 2022 (at which point Nevada Select will take possession of the Aurora West Property)
  4. making a final payment of US$200,000 to Nevada Select on the fourth anniversary of Closing.

In addition, Goldcliff will reimburse Nevada Select US$9039 for 2020 claim fees at Closing (paid). There are no work commitments associated with the Option Agreement.

The private company will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty. The private company royalty may be bought down by 0.5% at any time by payment of US$1,000,000. Nevada Select will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty. After all of the buydowns, the net royalty burden will be 2.5%.

Limited shallow drilling was conducted on the Aurora West claims in 1989 and 1990 by Consolidated Nevada Goldfields Corp. A drill hole in the Sawtooth area intersected 3 g/t gold over a 10 metre drill length at shallow depths. Although this mineralization is above the favourable andesite host it is evidence of gold in this portion of the district’s large hydrothermal system. The mineralization appears associated with a NE-trending chalcedonic silica rib that parallels the main productive bonanza veins of the district. A follow up drill program was permitted in 2005 but never executed. Goldcliff plans to verify this mineralization by drilling a twin hole as part of its first drill program and will immediately begin the drill permit process with the United States Forest Service.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.


Goldcliff Resource Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Goldcliff Options Newly Discovered Epithermal Gold/Silver Property and Announces Financing
09.09.20
Goldcliff Reactivates Exploration of Former High Grade Silver Producer