 

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Nov. 5

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 5 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.

HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104


Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Todd West As New Vice President of In-Service Carrier Programs At Newport News Shipbuilding
02.10.20
PHOTO RELEASE -- Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Stone (WMSL 758)
23.09.20
PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Restores Drinking Water, Conducts Steam Testing During USS George Washington (CVN 73) Refueling and Complex Overhaul
22.09.20
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Breaks Ground on Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence
17.09.20
Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards 193 Scholarships for the 2020-2021 School Year Through Annual Scholarship Fund
14.09.20
PHOTO RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Builder’s Trials for Stone (WMSL 758)
12.09.20
Video Release — Virginia-Class Submarine Montana (SSN 794) Christened during Virtual Ceremony at Newport News Shipbuilding
08.09.20
PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Legal Team Appointments