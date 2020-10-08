 

NetBet UK Shortlisted for the Gambling Compliance Awards

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, NetBet UK is one of five companies to have been shortlisted for the biggest UK gambling award, the Gambling Compliance Awards.

Since its foundation in 2004, NetBet's commitment to delivering an inclusive and customer-focussed casino experience has been unwavering. A significant part of this commitment means putting customer wellbeing at the forefront of every decision, which NetBet have taken increasingly seriously in recent years.

In 2019 NetBet became the first online casino to offer free in-house workshops and events with the aim of educating customers about the risks of gambling. The events proved popular and inspired many customers to moderate their online behaviour and increase their usage of NetBet's responsible gambling tools.

The Gambling Compliance Awards is a well-respected institution that rewards business commitment to responsible gambling and regulatory compliance. This is the first time NetBet UK has been shortlisted for the award.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager, says: "As an online casino business, it is our duty to ensure every customer is protected and informed so they can stay safe online. We are thrilled that the GCA have recognised our commitment to promoting responsible gambling practices and look forward to what's to come."

This nomination is a significant development for NetBet UK that will further establish them as a responsible, customer-focussed casino brand.

Contact:
Name: Claudia Georgevici
E-mail: pr@netbet.com 
Organization: NetBet
Address: 209 Marina Street, Pieta, PTA 9041, Malta



