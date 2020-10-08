YRC Freight Employee Named 2020 Tennessee Maintenance Professional of the Year

Each year, the TTA presents the Maintenance Professional of the Year Award to an individual who has excelled in the field of fleet and commercial motor vehicle maintenance. Judges review the professional qualifications and performance of nominees, their success in maintaining the highest degree of safety and operational efficiency of the fleet under their control and nominees’ leadership and support of the TTA Maintenance Council and other professional maintenance organizations.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Andrea Anderson, Equipment Manager II at YRC Freight, has been honored by the Tennessee Trucking Association as its 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year. Anderson is the first woman to earn this recognition.

“The Tennessee Trucking Association is pleased to honor Andrea with this award in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in this field,” said Donna England, VP Safety & Member Services for the TTA. “The Maintenance Professional of the Year promotes our high standards in the maintenance profession, and Andrea certainly is a shining example for others in the profession.”

“I congratulate Andrea on this well-deserved accomplishment and am proud she is on the YRC Worldwide team,” said T.J. O’Connor, YRCW Chief Operating Officer. “Across our team of 30,000+ employees across North America, we count on each other to maintain a culture focused on safety, and employees like Andrea serve as a mentor and role model in embodying safety on the job.”

Anderson oversees a YRC Freight shop with 57 mechanics, maintaining safety as the number-one priority while addressing the ongoing needs for training. She began her career as a machinist in the U.S. Navy and has more than 12 years of maintenance experience in the trucking industry. Anderson is an active member of YRCW’s Women in Action group, which focuses on developing women in leadership roles across the company.

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide