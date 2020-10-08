XORTX Receives Positive Feedback from FDA on COVID-19 Related Acute Kidney Injury

● Clear Development Path Forward for XRx-101 ●

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that the Company has received a positive response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its recent submission of a COVID-19 coronavirus pre-investigational new drug (“pre-IND”) meeting package providing the Company with a clear development path forward for XRx-101. XORTX’s submission to the FDA summarized current data supporting the XRx-101 program, XORTX’s plans to rapidly advance into clinical trials and further included questions related to XORTX’s development program details including proposed manufacturing, non-clinical and clinical steps. The FDA response provided clear feedback on the proposed plan and outlined the critical steps to test XRx-101 in patients with COVID-19 infection to treat acute kidney injury (“AKI”).



”We are very pleased with the collaborative feedback and tone of responses provided by the FDA and believe that we now have a robust understanding of the FDA’s requirement for clinical trial testing of XRx-101, NDA submission, and the focus of their review,” stated Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX, who added, “Based on responses from the FDA to our pre-IND package, we have clear guidance and the confidence in our decision to advance XRx-101 toward late stage clinical trial testing.”

Looking to the near future, the Company anticipates results from the study currently being undertaken in partnership with Dr. Steven Coca, lead investigator and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine and researchers at Mount Sinai in New York (see August 4, 2020 press release). The results of this study will guide future clinical trial design and conduct.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 coronavirus at this time.

About AKI

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) or Acute Renal Failure (ARF) refer to a stark decrease in kidney function, increased blood nitrogenous waste products and urea, as well as a dysfunction of blood volume and electrolyte balance. The acronyms AKI and ARF increasing recognize that small decreases in kidney function that do not result in overt organ failure are of substantial clinical relevance and are associated with increased occurrence of symptoms and rate of death*.