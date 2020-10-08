Global M&A market sees first positive performance in three years

Yet, North American deal makers had their worst quarterly performance since 2008

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global M&A market recorded its first positive performance in three years for completed deals, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on dealmaking during 2020, as revealed by new M&A data from Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.



Based on share price performance, the latest results from Willis Towers Watson’s Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor (QDPM), run in partnership with the M&A Research Center at The Business School (formerly Cass), show that buyers outperformed the MSCI World Index1 in the third quarter of 2020, with a performance of +1.5 percentage points above the index. This is the first positive performance by acquirers since the third quarter of 2017 (+0.7 percentage points).