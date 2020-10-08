 

Tractor Supply Completes Pet Celebration With $200,000 in Donations to Animal Rescue Groups

Tractor Supply Company has announced the eight winning animal rescue organizations of its over $200,000 Rescue Your Rescue social media contest, held in partnership with Canidae Premium Pet Food. Each rescue organization will be awarded $25,000 to assist with supplies, maintenance, medical care and other vital needs.

Photo from one of the eight winners, Iowa Farm Sanctuary. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply kicked off its eighth annual Rescue Your Rescue contest in early September and invited customers to nominate their favorite local animal shelters. More than 23,000 nominations were received, including humane societies, animal sanctuaries, equine rescues, cat rescues, dog rescues, wildlife sanctuaries and more. Tractor Supply then selected 25 organizations to advance to the voting round, held September 24 - October 1, 2020.

This year’s contest featured more than $200,000 in prizes for the eight grand prize winners and 17 finalists. The 2020 Rescue Your Rescue winners are:

  • Nature's Nurse Wildlife Rehabilitation, Medway, ME
  • Carolina Boxer Rescue, Hampstead, NC
  • Prissy and Pop's Helping Hooves, Sanderson, FL
  • Iowa Farm Sanctuary, Oxford, IA
  • The Pipsqueakery, Bloomington, IN
  • North Valley Animal Disaster Group, Chico, CA
  • Wee Companions, San Diego, CA
  • In Harmony with Nature, Orlando, FL

“At Tractor Supply, we are humbled by all the nominations that pour in during our Rescue Your Rescue contest,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “It is wonderful to see how appreciated these organizations are within their communities. Narrowing down the selections is always difficult, and with so many impactful organizations to choose from, this year’s decisions were even harder. We are thrilled to be providing $200,000 in support of these amazing groups and hope that we have raised awareness of the many other organizations so deserving of assistance.”

"Rescue organizations are so important to us at Canidae. We believe that all pets, no matter what the circumstance, deserve a safe and happy home," said Peter Margetis, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer at Canidae. "Canidae's mission is to fuel the goodness in our pets whether it be through supporting these organizations with donations or with our food that is full of nutrition in every bite.”

About Tractor Supply Company
 Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Canidae Premium Pet Food
 Canidae was founded in 1996 by two pet owners who knew they could make pet food better. Better nutrients. Better flavor. Better for pets and better for us all. Canidae Pet Food Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of healthy dog food, cat food, and gourmet pet treats sold at over 6,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. More information about Canidae and its line of healthy pet products is available by visiting www.canidae.com.

