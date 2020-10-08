Auction details Inflation-linked bonds

Auction date October 15, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2026-06-01 3112 SE0008014062 0.125% 1,000

Settlement date October 19, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 15, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

fo@riksgalden.se