Auction details Inflation-linked bonds
Auction date October 15, 2020
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Issue volume, SEK million
|2026-06-01
|3112
|SE0008014062
|0.125%
|1,000
Settlement date October 19, 2020
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 15, 2020
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
fo@riksgalden.se
