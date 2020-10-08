Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 10,613.87 by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Software Defined Perimeter Market Based on Enforcement Point ( across Controller, End Point, and Gateway ), Based on Component (Services and Solutions) Based on Deployment (On-Cloud and On-Premises) Based on End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Defense, Education, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media & Entertainment, and Telecom) and Based on Region – Global Forecast to 2025 ", published on Valuates Reports.

The Global Software Defined Perimeter Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,141 Million in 2019 to USD 10,613.87 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of SDP market size include security framework requirements that are used to secure diversified enterprise applications, increasing cloud-based services and digitalization.

The Software Defined Perimeter Market report provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and offers detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. The report also provides an exhaustive assessment of Software Defined Perimeter Market size, shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SOFTWARE DEFINED PERIMETER MARKET SIZE

SDP covers all endpoints that attempt to access the infrastructure as authenticated through multiple attempts. Therefore, all unauthorized networks are rendered unapproachable, and the perimeter protects the identified network. These often provide the privilege of reducing network attacks by concealing unauthorized or unauthenticated users from network resources. This feature is expected to drive the Software Defined Perimeter Market size.

With the introduction of cloud technologies, the possibility of network attacks against application infrastructure has increased, as conventional perimeter security techniques cannot secure servers. Increasing cloud implementation requires a compatible security architecture model for cloud technologies. This demand from the security architecture model for cloud technologies is expected to fuel the SDP Market size.