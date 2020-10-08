 

Limbach Holdings Provides Backlog Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 16:30  |  37   |   |   

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) today provided an update on project sales conversion in its Construction segment.

Limbach is pleased to announce that projects with a contract value of approximately $95 million which were previously classified by management as “promised” during the Company’s reporting of second quarter results on August 14, 2020 have now been booked into backlog. These contracts, many of which are in the initial stages of execution, include a major downtown commercial development; a new healthcare facility central utility plant; the third phase of a hyper-center scale data center; and an indoor grow facility for CBD production. These projects are being executed across Limbach’s geographic footprint and represent opportunities reflective of the Company’s refined approach to project selection and risk management.

Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon commented, “I am pleased to announce these projects have been successfully booked into backlog. As we’ve noted recently, we continue to see stable demand throughout our core end-markets for our solutions-oriented design, engineering and skilled construction services. The essential nature of our work, coupled with the diversity of the end-markets we serve and our geographic footprint, should continue to support a consistent opportunity pipeline and the booking of new work available to us.”

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc., with 2019 revenue of $553.3 million, is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is the design, installation, management, service and maintenance of HVAC, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems. The Company primarily serves commercial and institutional clients in both new and existing facilities. Our principal end-markets are healthcare, higher education, data centers, research and development, state and federal government, and general commercial. Limbach and its subsidiaries employ more than 1,500 people in 22 offices, located in the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida regions, as well as Southern California. The Company’s subsidiary, Harper Limbach, operates in the Florida market. Our design, engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Limbach is an industry leader in safety, advanced technology, full lifecycle solutions, human development and reliable execution. These nationally renowned strengths position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to expected revenue and other benefits from new project wins. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Limbach Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Limbach Holdings to Present at Zooming with LD Virtual Event
23.09.20
Limbach Holdings to Host Webinar on Thursday, October 1, 2020
11.09.20
Limbach Holdings to Present at D.A. Davidson’s 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference