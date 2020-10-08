 

RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 16:30  |  91   |   |   

RedHill obtains Israel rights to Movantik from AstraZeneca, giving RedHill global rights, excluding Europe and Canada
--
Movantik approved for opioid-induced constipation in Israel under the brand name Moventig
--
RedHill to evaluate partnering opportunities for commercialization of Movantik in Israel
--
RedHill maintains sole and exclusive U.S. commercialization responsibility for Movantik, which generated approximately $20 million in net revenue in Q2/2020, the first quarter of sales as a RedHill product

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has gained the rights to Movantik (naloxegol)1 in Israel from AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN). RedHill now holds the worldwide rights to Movantik, excluding Europe and Canada.

Movantik is approved in Israel, under the brand name Moventig, for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) but is not yet commercialized. RedHill is evaluating the potential for a local commercialization partnership for Movantik in order to bring this valuable OIC treatment to patients in Israel.

“Our commercial focus for Movantik remains firmly fixed on the U.S., where we have sole and exclusive commercialization rights. We have built a strong and expanding commercial team to support Movantik, which despite the challenging COVID-19 pandemic environment generated approximately $20 million in net revenue in the second quarter of 2020 - its first quarter as a RedHill product.” said Adi Frish, Senior Vice President Business Development and Licensing at RedHill. “We would like to thank AstraZeneca for expanding our Movantik partnership and Knight Therapeutics, which previously held the rights for Moventig in Israel, for enabling the smooth transfer of this asset.”

In August this year, the Company also announced an amendment to the agreement with Daiichi Sankyo which enabled RedHill to exercise full control over brand strategy and commercialization activities for Movantik in the U.S., while also increasing margins.

About Movantik
Movantik is a proprietary once-daily oral PAMORA approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, including patients with chronic pain related to prior cancer or its treatment who do not require frequent (e.g. weekly) opioid dosage escalation. Movantik is the first oral PAMORA approved in the U.S. for the treatment of OIC and is recommended by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) guidelines2 and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines. Movantik is part of the exclusive worldwide license agreement announced in 2009 between AstraZeneca and Nektar Therapeutics. It was developed using Nektar’s oral small-molecule polymer conjugate technology. Movantik was first approved in 2014 and launched in the U.S. by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo in 2015. Further information about Movantik is available at: www.Movantik.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Redhill Biopharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
RedHill Biopharma’s Opaganib COVID-19 Study Passes Second Independent Committee Review
06.10.20
RedHill Biopharma to Present at BIO Investor and BIO-Europe 2020 Virtual Conferences
25.09.20
Brasilien genehmigt COVID-19-Studie der Phase II/III von RedHill Biopharma zu Opaganib
22.09.20
Brazil Approves RedHill Biopharma’s Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study with Opaganib
10.09.20
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
09.09.20
RedHill to Present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference and Additional September Events

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
1.412
(RDHL) Mkap $61 M /Ein MUSS für jeden Biotech Investor