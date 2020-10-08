 

Warburg Pincus to invest $95MN (INR 700 CR) in Home First - One of India's leading affordable housing finance companies

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 16:34  |  60   |   |   

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC ("Warburg Pincus"), through it's affiliate Orange Clove Investments BV, has entered into an agreement to invest about $95 MN (INR 700 Cr) in Home First Finance Company India Ltd ("Home First") on October 2, 2020. The announcement came in today from the leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The investment of approximately INR 700 crore is a combination of primary fund raise and secondary sales by existing shareholders. Warburg Pincus joins existing marquee PE firm shareholders True North and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Home First is a technology driven, affordable housing finance company providing home loans to customers from low- and middle-income segments, who are building or buying their first homes. Over the last 10 years, Home First has sanctioned home loans across India to more than 50,000 customers in 60 districts, covering 11 states and 1 union territory. As of March 31, 2020, Home First had an AUM of $480 Mn (INR 3618 Cr) with a Net worth of $124 Mn (INR 933 Cr) and GNPA of 0.87%

This investment is a huge vote of confidence for the Indian affordable housing segment in general and more specifically for the performance of Home First even in the face of this worldwide crisis.

Narendra Ostawal, MD, Warburg Pincus said, "Home First has had a remarkable journey to become a leading affordable housing finance company in a relatively short span of 10 years. It is helmed by a very talented team and robust operating processes that continue to steer the company to do well through the pandemic and to leverage the growth potential of the affordable segment. Warburg Pincus looks forward to the partnership with True North and towards backing Manoj and the management team in its next phase of expansion."

Divya Sehgal, Partner, True North said, "We are proud of the way the company has utilised technology to its advantage, adopting a digital first approach in navigating Covid-19. We welcome Warburg Pincus and look forward to partnering with them in the upcoming journey of Home First."

"Home First is excited to partner with Warburg Pincus in this new phase of its journey.. True North has been a great support as we scaled from a small to a mid-sized company. Our shared passion for tech, belief in sustainable growth and strong governance has seen us thrive through several disruptive events," said Manoj Viswanathan, CEO, Home First.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
New Research by Royce Lingerie and Future Dreams Show that Incorrect Bra Post Breast Cancer Surgery ...
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced ...
EEI Corporation: Digital transformation in construction | Business Chief APAC
PAPALOOK releases the latest studio-level professional live camera PA552
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease