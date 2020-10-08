Bicycle Brake Components Market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% during the 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly develop cycling and e-bike infrastructure on a large scale and encouraging of cycling via pricing policies and information campaigns to proliferate are expected to increase the procurement rate of bicycles over the coming years. Subsequently, this will lead to the ascending demand for bicycle brake components.

As per PMR analysis, the global bicycle brake components market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Bicycle Brake Components Market Study

The adoption of cycling as a part of healthy lifestyle will have a considerable impact on the environment as well, and is expected to save trillions of dollars over next couple of decades.

PMR forecasts that, there will be a rather sound bicycle fleet growth rate in economies such as Europe, the U.S, and China, with key emphasis on the sports and mountain segments, owing to changing consumer preference and lifestyle. One of the advantages of bicycle is being able to cater to a wide demographic and age range.

Automotive companies in the U.S. are increasing their interest in the development of e-bikes. Prominent OEMs such as Ford have displayed concept bikes and have licensed their name in the past, to Dahon and Pedego. The effect of such mega companies, with their powerful marketing and engineering, is speculated to reshape the bicycle brake components market landscape.

Recent increase in the number of cycling events coupled with rise in the number of participants is expected to drive the growth of the global bicycle brake components market over the forecast period.

The adoption of electric bicycle in Asia Pacific is driven by the expansion of manufacturing facilities and general growth of automotive, construction and oil & gas industries in the Asian subcontinent. Low manufacturing cost in many countries of Asia Pacific will attract many new investors, which will further boost the growth of the bicycle brake components market in this region.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could make cycling more inclusive, due to social distancing being followed across many nations and resistance toward public transportation due to safety fears," says a PMR analyst.