 

Cantargia completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer combination therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 16:58  |  50   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced that all 31 pancreatic cancer (PDAC) patients planned in the CANFOUR trial investigating combination of CAN04 and chemotherapy have started treatment. In the interim data set, no unexpected side effects have been reported, but notably fatigue and neuropathy were less common than reported from chemotherapy, while neutropenia was more common. With partial responses so far documented in 8 out of 20 (40%) evaluable patients, response rates are higher than expected from historical control data with chemotherapy alone. The responses have been durable for longer than 1 year for 2 of these patients so far. Two other patients have shown strong tumor shrinkage and significant decline in the biomarker CA19-9, after initial progression on CT-scan.  

Cantargia develops antibody-based pharmaceuticals against interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP). The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both blockade of IL-1 signaling and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC). Preclinical data show that CAN04 can increase the efficacy of chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in an open label phase I/IIa clinical trial, CANFOUR, examining combination with two different frequently used chemotherapy regimes in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or PDAC (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316) in the first line chemotherapy setting. In a December 2019 interim analysis, response rate was higher than expected for chemotherapy alone.

The 31 patients planned have now started therapy in the cohort investigating CAN04 as first line combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, a standard treatment regime for PDAC. The aim is to address the safety, initial efficacy as well as biomarkers in blood and tumor biopsies. The side effects recorded are those expected from the chemotherapy used or CAN04. Compared to chemotherapy alone, side effects such as fatigue and neuropathy have been less frequent while neutropenia has been more common. Neutropenia is managed in line with recommendations with dose reductions and/or treatment with growth factors. These preliminary findings can be explained from CAN04 blocking IL-1 activity and need to be confirmed in larger number of patients.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
New Research by Royce Lingerie and Future Dreams Show that Incorrect Bra Post Breast Cancer Surgery ...
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced ...
EEI Corporation: Digital transformation in construction | Business Chief APAC
PAPALOOK releases the latest studio-level professional live camera PA552
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease