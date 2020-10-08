Cantargia completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer combination therapy

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced that all 31 pancreatic cancer (PDAC) patients planned in the CANFOUR trial investigating combination of CAN04 and chemotherapy have started treatment. In the interim data set, no unexpected side effects have been reported, but notably fatigue and neuropathy were less common than reported from chemotherapy, while neutropenia was more common. With partial responses so far documented in 8 out of 20 (40%) evaluable patients, response rates are higher than expected from historical control data with chemotherapy alone. The responses have been durable for longer than 1 year for 2 of these patients so far. Two other patients have shown strong tumor shrinkage and significant decline in the biomarker CA19-9, after initial progression on CT-scan.

Cantargia develops antibody-based pharmaceuticals against interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP). The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both blockade of IL-1 signaling and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC). Preclinical data show that CAN04 can increase the efficacy of chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in an open label phase I/IIa clinical trial, CANFOUR, examining combination with two different frequently used chemotherapy regimes in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or PDAC (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316) in the first line chemotherapy setting. In a December 2019 interim analysis, response rate was higher than expected for chemotherapy alone.

The 31 patients planned have now started therapy in the cohort investigating CAN04 as first line combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, a standard treatment regime for PDAC. The aim is to address the safety, initial efficacy as well as biomarkers in blood and tumor biopsies. The side effects recorded are those expected from the chemotherapy used or CAN04. Compared to chemotherapy alone, side effects such as fatigue and neuropathy have been less frequent while neutropenia has been more common. Neutropenia is managed in line with recommendations with dose reductions and/or treatment with growth factors. These preliminary findings can be explained from CAN04 blocking IL-1 activity and need to be confirmed in larger number of patients.