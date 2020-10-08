 

Encore’s India Operation amongst “Champions of Inclusion”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020   

Also designated one of the “100 Best Companies for Women in India” for third consecutive year

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Working Mother Research Institute (WMRI), in partnership with the Avtar Group, India’s leading diversity advocate and workplace inclusion authority, has awarded Encore’s India-based operations, through its subsidiary, Midland Credit Management (MCM), two awards honoring diversity and inclusion at the workplace.

“At MCM, we take tremendous pride in being an equal opportunity employer and we celebrate diversity in all its aspects and drive inclusion in all our practices,” said Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of Midland Credit Management in India. “Our goal is to be a workplace where employees can be themselves and discover their full potential. Being chosen as a Working Mother & Avtar 100 Best Companies for Women in India for three years in a row and winning the “Champions of Inclusion” award in the second annual edition of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) tell us that we are headed in the right direction.”

Both awards were announced this week from an array of 321 organizations that participated. Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), which is also India’s largest inclusion index, extends the canvas to acknowledge organizational practices and programs for inclusion of a workforce diverse in gender, generation, abilities, sexual orientation and region.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar, said, “The half-decade long journey of Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI), which took us through the deepest alleys of corporate diversity statistics, has indeed been a revelation. From seeing substantial increase in women’s representation to companies increasing their intent towards reshaping their workplace to be gender-inclusive, the study has evolved into a handbook of impactful diversity and inclusion strategies. It is heartening to see the efforts of BCWI helping companies unlock an array of potential and growth by enabling their women’s workforce consciously.”

“It is also laudable that these companies are increasingly invested in creating a culture of inclusion and allyship. As per the data from the 2020 Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), 33% of investments toward diversity & inclusion in organizations is for D&I learning,” explained Dr. Rajesh.

Adding to this, Subha Barry, President of Working Mother Media, said, “Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies in India by shining a spotlight on the progress women have made in the workforce. We are also excited to reveal the results from our second annual Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) in partnership with Avtar. We applaud these organizations’ diversity and inclusion efforts. These trailblazing organizations are paving their way for a more inclusive future."

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Inc is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about Encore can be found at www.encorecapital.com. More information about the Company’s Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at www.midlandcreditonline.com. More information about the Company’s Cabot Credit Management subsidiary can be found at www.cabotcm.com. Information found on the Company’s, MCM’s, or Cabot’s websites is not incorporated by reference.

Contact
Harshita Varma, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR
Hvarma@mcmcg.com

 


