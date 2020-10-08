 

GoodRx and Kroger Health Agree to Multiyear Renewal of Kroger Rx Savings Club Relationship

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s source for affordable and convenient healthcare, today announced it had agreed with Kroger Health – the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) - to a three-year renewal of their relationship, enabling customers across the country to continue to use the Kroger Rx Savings Club program to help reduce costs for prescription drugs.

Since GoodRx and Kroger Health partnered in 2018, the Kroger Rx Savings Club has provided hundreds of thousands of customers with exclusive access to discounts on commonly prescribed generic medications for widespread conditions in the U.S., including diabetes, asthma, mental health issues, women’s health concerns, gastrointestinal issues and heart health. The program lowers the price of these and many other medications, providing up to 85 percent savings on thousands of prescriptions.

“By partnering with Kroger Health to power the Kroger Rx Savings Club, we have been able to help even more Americans lower the price of their prescriptions, which is especially impactful at a time when healthcare costs in America are on the rise,” said Jim Sheninger, GoodRx’s Pharmacy Strategy Officer. “Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. and is visited by millions of consumers every day, so we’re proud to continue working together to further our mission of providing Americans with access to affordable and convenient healthcare.”

The Kroger Rx Savings Club is a customer-first program that addresses the high cost of prescription drugs. For those who are uninsured, have insurance that doesn’t cover all medications or have co-pays that are too high, the Kroger Rx Savings Club allows you to purchase more than 100 common generic prescriptions for $6 or less. New to the program are substantial savings on select oral contraceptives and company-branded diabetic supplies. The membership is recognized at pharmacies located inside Kroger stores, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith’s, and Fry’s.

The Kroger Rx Savings program offers three tiers of low-cost medications:

  • FREE 30-day/90-day prescriptions
  • $3 30-day/$6 90-day prescriptions
  • $6 30-day/$12 90-day prescriptions

Members of the Rx Savings Club pay an annual fee of $36 for individuals and $72 for families—up to six people are covered under one family membership.

“Between the public health crisis and the ensuing economic challenges, this is a difficult time for many people. Americans are being forced to make tough decisions that oftentimes put their budgets and their health at odds. Our renewed partnership with GoodRx enables us to help our customers save money while maintaining their prescriptions, which is more critical than ever amidst the backdrop of the pandemic. Together, we can continue to help people live healthier lives,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

