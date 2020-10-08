Mission Pacific Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, and The Seabird Resort, a Destination Hotel, to Debut in Oceanside, Calif.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Oceanside Beach Resort Owner LLC, an affiliate of S.D. Malkin Properties, proudly announce the naming of the new Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort, both expected to open in Spring 2021 in Oceanside, Calif. The two adjacent hotels will be the newest and largest oceanfront resort development in San Diego County in more than half of a century, collectively spanning 700 feet of beachfront property. Along with immediate beach access, Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort will offer guests a combined 387 guestrooms – most with water-facing views – as well as a variety of food and beverage experiences, oceanview pools and meeting spaces, full recreational programming for beach services and water sports, and more.

