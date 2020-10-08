 

Mission Pacific Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, and The Seabird Resort, a Destination Hotel, to Debut in Oceanside, Calif.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Oceanside Beach Resort Owner LLC, an affiliate of S.D. Malkin Properties, proudly announce the naming of the new Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort, both expected to open in Spring 2021 in Oceanside, Calif. The two adjacent hotels will be the newest and largest oceanfront resort development in San Diego County in more than half of a century, collectively spanning 700 feet of beachfront property. Along with immediate beach access, Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort will offer guests a combined 387 guestrooms – most with water-facing views – as well as a variety of food and beverage experiences, oceanview pools and meeting spaces, full recreational programming for beach services and water sports, and more.

This press release features multimedia.

A rendering of the oceanside lobby at the new Mission Pacific Hotel. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guests of the new Mission Pacific Hotel will enjoy a laid-back, yet upscale experience. The hotel will feature 161 guestrooms and suites, more than 3,000 square feet of curated retail, and three bespoke food and beverage experiences, including the only rooftop pool bar in northern San Diego County, and a restaurant overlooking the pier from renowned Guadalupe Valley Chef, Roberto Alcocer. The hotel will also open the doors to the “Top Gun” house, the iconic 1887 house featured in the popular 1980s film following an extensive restoration project. As part of Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre boutique hotel brand, Mission Pacific Hotel will invite guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life.

Joining the Destination Hotels brand, The Seabird Resort will offer the best of California Coastal estate living with colorful touches throughout. The property will feature 226 guest rooms and suites, a full-service spa and fitness center, a 9,000-square-foot ocean-facing pool deck, and more than 20,000 square feet of meeting spaces with ocean views. The property will also feature two uniquely concepted food and beverage experiences, including a signature California cuisine restaurant and an oceanview lobby living room bar and lounge perfect for taking in Oceanside’s famous sunsets.

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Hyatt Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
06.10.20
World of Hyatt Continues to Lead With Care by Providing Members Increased Flexibility and Rewarding Offers
01.10.20
Hyatt Announces Openings of New U.S. Hotels: Grand Hyatt Nashville, Hotel Kansas City and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia
01.10.20
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport Officially Open
10.09.20
Leading Wellbeing Brand Exhale Teams up With Amazon for the Launch of Amazon Halo