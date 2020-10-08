 

DEADLINE REMINDER Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 17:30  |  26   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 30, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD) securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Tactile investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 20, 2019, an amended Qui Tam complaint against Tactile was unsealed, alleging that the Company illegally paid hospital staff to induce physicians to prescribe its medical devices and had submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare and Veteran’s Administration (“VA”).

On this news, Tactile’s share price fell $4.53 per share, or over 7%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $55.57 per share on March 22, 2019.

Then, on February 21, 2020, the court denied Tactile’s motion to dismiss the Qui Tam complaint in its entirety. Analysts warned that “[o]nly two options remain—either this qui tam gets settled out of court, or it goes to discovery.”

On this news, Tactile’s share price fell $6.65 per share, or over 10%, to close at $56.09 per share on February 24, 2020.

On June 8, 2020, OSS Research issued a report on alleging that “the true source of Tactile’s growth” is “a kick-back scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing.” The OSS Research report also alleged that “Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted. 70% of Tactile’s claims audited so far have been retroactively denied.”

On this news, Tactile’s share price fell $6.05 per share, or over 11%, to close at $45.67 per share on June 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in fact, the total addressable market for Tactile’s medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, the Company and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of the Tactile’s claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile’s profits were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) the Companys’ public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Tactile securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Tactile Systems Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
TCMD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
06.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Investors
06.10.20
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020
05.10.20
TCMD INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
05.10.20
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
03.10.20
TCMD INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
02.10.20
TCMD LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
02.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
01.10.20
Tactile Medical to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
01.10.20
TCMD LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. – TCMD