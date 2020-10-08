Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 37,071.56 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product) Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers, Headphones, Memory Card, Portable Speaker, Power Bank, and Protective Case), by Distribution Mode (Online, Offline) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 ", published on Valuates Reports .

The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size is expected to grow from USD 25,285.88 Million in 2019 to USD 37,071.56 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.58%.

Major factors driving the growth of Mobile Phone Accessories Market size are the rise in smartphone use and seamless connectivity to the digital world.

The Mobile Phone Accessories Market report comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET SIZE

The increase in demand for wireless accessories is supporting the growth of the Mobile Phone Accessories Market size. This rise in demand is attributed to the shift in user preferences for listening to music on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

The rise in disposable income and the popularity of social networking sites in urban areas also contribute to the Mobile Phone Accessories Market size growth.

Rapid technological developments, including the launch of noise-canceling technology, Bluetooth / NFC speakers, and integrated fan and light in selfie sticks, are expected to fuel the Mobile Phone Accessories Market size during the forecast period.

MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the Product, The Power Bank is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The demand for power banks is expected to grow as modern-day mobile batteries are unable to withstand heavy use.

Based on Distribution Mode, the Online segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The recent COVID-19 is expected to further propel the growth of this segment.