 

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 37,071.56 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 17:30  |  33   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report "Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product) Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers, Headphones, Memory Card, Portable Speaker, Power Bank, and Protective Case), by Distribution Mode (Online, Offline) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 ", published on Valuates Reports.

Valuates Reports Logo

The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size is expected to grow from USD 25,285.88 Million in 2019 to USD 37,071.56 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.58%.

Major factors driving the growth of Mobile Phone Accessories Market size are the rise in smartphone use and seamless connectivity to the digital world.

The Mobile Phone Accessories Market report comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Phone Accessories Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-0Z282/The_Global ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET SIZE

The increase in demand for wireless accessories is supporting the growth of the Mobile Phone Accessories Market size. This rise in demand is attributed to the shift in user preferences for listening to music on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

The rise in disposable income and the popularity of social networking sites in urban areas also contribute to the Mobile Phone Accessories Market size growth.

Rapid technological developments, including the launch of noise-canceling technology, Bluetooth / NFC speakers, and integrated fan and light in selfie sticks, are expected to fuel the Mobile Phone Accessories Market size during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-0Z282/the-global ...

MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the Product, The Power Bank is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The demand for power banks is expected to grow as modern-day mobile batteries are unable to withstand heavy use.

Based on Distribution Mode, the Online segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The recent COVID-19 is expected to further propel the growth of this segment.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
New Research by Royce Lingerie and Future Dreams Show that Incorrect Bra Post Breast Cancer Surgery ...
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced ...
EEI Corporation: Digital transformation in construction | Business Chief APAC
PAPALOOK releases the latest studio-level professional live camera PA552
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease