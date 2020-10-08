 

Q2 Wins Best of Show Honor at FinovateFall 2020 for Q2 Partner Marketplace

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending today announced that Q2 Partner Marketplace won Best of Show honors at FinovateFall 2020.

The pressure for financial institutions (FIs) to digitally transform their businesses has never been greater. However, FIs and their vendors must navigate traditional vendor business models and legacy technology to deliver innovation, making flexibility, cost, and speed to market key challenges in building and enhancing their digital brand experience.

Q2 Partner Marketplace was created in response to FIs’ demands to accelerate innovation delivery, enhance digital solutions, and enable new, alternative revenue opportunities. With Q2 Partner Marketplace, FIs enjoy an elegant app-store experience allowing them to evaluate, select, and deploy pre-integrated, branded third-party products with just a few clicks.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from the FIs and fintechs attending FinovateFall,” said Greg Varnell, Q2’s vice president of engineering. “Q2 Partner Marketplace has been built with years of input from bank and credit union leaders seeking a sophisticated, user-friendly app-store experience to accelerate innovation delivery and provide incremental, non-interest income and stickier, more engaged account holders. For fintechs, Q2 Partner Marketplace provides what they and their investors want most—a reliable, proven distribution channel that can fuel their growth with attractive customer acquisition opportunities.”

For FIs

In today’s competitive banking market, with new entrants arriving every day, FIs need to deliver innovation and compelling experiences to their account holders – faster, and with fewer resources than ever before. Leveraging the comprehensive, proven industry integration methodology powering Q2’s banking platform, Q2 Partner Marketplace helps FIs accelerate innovation delivery, all from an elegant, customer-inspired interface. Additionally, because Q2 assembles a comprehensive portfolio of digital offerings from leading fintechs with proven experience, FIs are relieved of some of the challenges of sourcing, vetting, and implementing pre-integrated, complimentary third-party applications. Finally, with Q2 Partner Marketplace, FIs are now positioned to generate incremental non-interest income and increase engagement when their account holders elect to purchase one of the applications they offer.

