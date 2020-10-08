UScellular Contributes $300K to JASON Learning Stem Education Initiatives

Last year, UScellular worked with JASON Learning to create a custom STEM-focused design challenge called “Connected Storm Sanctuary,” to inspire children in Milwaukee and Tulsa, Okla., to create a connected space for communities that face natural disasters. Students presented their sanctuary solutions to U.S. Cellular and JASON Learning associates during a “Day of Design” expo before their prototypes were then evaluated by a panel of judges. The organizations planned to extend this challenge to students in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Chicago this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.

Today, for the third consecutive year, UScellular has announced a $300,000 donation to the nonprofit JASON Learning. In partnership with STEMconnector, JASON Learning focuses on providing educational resources for students across the U.S. With a renewed commitment to providing access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, UScellular’s donation will support JASON Learning’s remote-based curriculum and initiatives as many students continue their studies in this unique environment.

Fortunately, through JASON Learning’s ability to use virtual and digital platforms, the Connected Storm Sanctuary challenge is available online for students to access at https://jason.org/connectedstormsanctuary/. This ensures classrooms throughout the country, both at school and at home, can continue to gain from educational and interactive STEM content.

“Working in-person with students on STEM-focused problem solving and concepts would be the ideal educational situation for everyone,” said Deirdre Drake, UScellular executive vice president and CPO. “While we wish all of our teachers and their scholars would still be able to have that experience this year, we’re excited to support JASON Learning’s online initiatives to ensure that students can continue to benefit and learn about STEM education opportunities.”

“Today, STEM literacy is absolutely critical for everyone,” said Dr. Eleanor Smalley, JASON's President & CEO. “But the pandemic has made it painfully obvious to all that access to quality STEM education is not evenly distributed. It truly takes a village to provide each and every student with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed in a STEM-driven future, and that is why we are so thankful to have visionary partners such as UScellular who are doing their part to make a real and lasting difference for the youth in the communities they serve.”

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $18.5 million along with countless experiences and technology items to non-profit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About JASON Learning

Founded by Dr. Robert Ballard – the famed explorer and oceanographer who discovered the Titanic in 1985 – JASON Learning develops engaging, real, and rigorous award-winning curriculum for students from kindergarten through high school. Available online at jason.org, JASON’s award-winning curricula place students in challenging, real-world situations where they are connected with and mentored by leading STEM professionals. Learn more at www.JASON.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005768/en/