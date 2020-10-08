 

Safe Orthopaedics announces its revenues for the third quarter of 2020 €943k

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 17:35  |  27   |   |   
  • Sharp increase for quarterly direct sales : +28%
  • Worldwide sales still hit by the pandemic
  • First effects of LCI Medical acquisition

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, October 8, 2020, 17h35 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments for the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture conditions, is today announcing its revenues for the third quarter of 2020 and its cash position at September 30, 2020.

In thousands of euros Q3 2020
(3 months) 		  Q3 2019
(3 months) 		9M 2020   9M 2019

 
Direct sales 618 +28% 484 1 500 +1% 1 492
Indirect sales 325 -52% 675 1 173 -31% 1 708
Total revenues 943 -19% 1 159 2 673 -16% 3 201

Safe Orthopaedics’ third quarter in 2020 were €943k, a decrease of 19% compared to the third quarter 2019, entirely due to the impact of successive sanitary measures for the global pandemic in different countries. Indirect sales from distributors produced €325k, a decrease of 44% compared to the third quarter 2019. The sales made under the Japanese agreement, strategical partnership initiated in 2019, amounted to €46k versus €296k for the third quarter 2019.
Direct sales (France, Germany and United Kingdom) amounted to €618k versus €484k, an increase of +28% following the integration of LCI Medical on July 24th, 2020; €450k at constant structure.

The cumulated net sales on September 30th, 2020, amounts to €2 573k, a decrease of 16% compared to 2019. Direct sales increased slightly (+1%) while indirect sales decrease by 31% due to the global pandemic. Cumulated sales under the Japanese contract amounted to €387k versus €757k for the same period in 2019.

In spite of the pandemic, the turnover for direct sales during the third quarter show a growth of 28%, recovering the economic growth thanks, in particular, to the acquisition of LCI Medical end of July. The sanitary crisis on the international market still strongly impacts the prospection work with surgeons of our distributors, severely affecting our indirect sales for this third semester” comments Pierre Dumouchel, President of Safe Orthopaedics. “The transformation of the industrial site in Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle is well underway and will allow, on the fourth quarter of 2020, to accelerate the commercial launch of new technologies and to benefit from shorter production cycles. The recovering of the economic growth for direct sales and emerging new industrial partnership allow us to consider a return to economic growth in a still unstable context of Covid-19”.

Seite 1 von 3
Safe Orthopaedics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Safe Orthopaedics publishes its results for the first half of 2020 with an improvement of 20% in the operating income