Michelin Disclosure of trading in own shares - Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 25 to 30 September 2020
SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the annual shareholders’ meeting of 17 May 2019)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from 25 to 30 September 2020
Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)
Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020
Purchases effected during the period:
|
1
Trading days
|
2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)
|
3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions
(in €)
|
4
Amounts
(in €)
|
5
Purpose of redemption
|
6
Market
|
30/09/20
|
880’605
|
88,8386
|
78’231’752.51
|
Annulation
|
OTC
|Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
|
880’605
|
88,8386
|
78’231’752.51
|
-
|-
(*) Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.
