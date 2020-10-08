 

Mentice to Acquire Eqip and MyIRlog

Acquisition to enhance Mentice's cloud and data analytics solutions portfolio to interventional specialists around the world. 

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) today signed an agreement to acquire all assets of the Jacksonville, Florida based MedTech company Eqip, Inc., a health IT cloud services and data analytics startup.  

Eqip's flagship solution, MyIRlog, is currently being used by close to one thousand doctors across the United States for recording interventional procedure volumes and helping them establish critical credentialing requirements. To date, more than 120,000 interventional procedures, originating from hundreds of hospitals, are being managed into MyIRlog's cloud infrastructure. In addition to recording and maintaining procedural volume by individual specialists, MyIRlog offers healthcare providers data monitoring services offering insight into individual physician credentialing status. 

"This acquisition offers Mentice an unmatched portfolio of cloud solutions and brings new and innovative solutions to market, ultimately helping to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Tyler Meyer and Dr. Ryan Bryan, founders and owners of Eqip. 

"The link between simulated cases and real cases is essential to our core growth strategy, and the Eqip acquisition will enhance our cloud and data analytics capabilities," said Göran Malmberg, Mentice CEO. "We intend to expand our cloud services to multiple specialties and enrich our endovascular performance solutions with actual case data," Malmberg continued.  

The transaction with Eqip is in line with Mentice's strategy of reinforcing its leading industry position and developing disruptive solutions around big data and data analytics, precision medicine, performance and physician guidance solutions, and robotics. 

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

