Mynaric AG: Authorization of the implementation of a capital increase from authorized capital

Gilching, Germany, 8 October 2020 - The management board of Mynaric AG, with the consent of the supervisory board, adopted resolutions authorizing an up to EUR 800,000.00 increase in the share capital from EUR 3,194,734.00 to up to EUR 3,994,734.00 through the partial utilization of authorized capital against cash, with subscription rights for existing shareholders, by issuing up to 800,000 ordinary bearer shares (Inhaberaktien) with no-par value (Stückaktien), each such share representing a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital (New Shares). The New Shares carry full dividend rights as of 1 January 2020. The shareholders' statutory subscription rights will be granted through a subscription of the New Shares by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Frankfurt am Main, (Hauck & Aufhäuser) with the obligation to offer the New Shares to the shareholders at a subscription price and a subscription ratio which remain to be determined (Capital Increase).



The New Shares will initially be offered to qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions (excluding the United States of America) as part of a private placement which will commence immediately after the publication of this public disclosure (Pre-Placement). To the extent New Shares may be offered to qualified institutional buyers in the United States of America as well, such offers must exclusively be made in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. The offer price for the Pre-Placement and the identical subscription price for the Capital Increase will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The Pre-Placement offer period is expected to expire on or about 8 October 2020. The New Shares offered in the Pre-Placement are subject to clawback. Major shareholders have waived their subscription rights with respect to 29.7% of the share capital. As a result, it has been ensured that sufficient New Shares subject to subscription rights will be available for subscription by the shareholders of Mynaric AG participating in this subscription offer, except for those subscription rights which certain existing shareholders have waived and transferred to Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG. The Pre-Placement and the Capital Increase are subject to, among other things, the publication of a securities prospectus, which is expected to be approved by the German federal financial services supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) on or about 9 October 2020. New Shares sold in the Pre-Placement that are not subject to claw-back are expected to be delivered on or about 15 October 2020. New Shares subscribed in the subscription offer, as well as New Shares subject to claw-back that were not subscribed in the subscription offer, are expected to be delivered on or about 2 November 2020.