Old Spice Announces 10-Year Commitment to Help Increase High School Graduation Rates for Young Guys By 2030

Old Spice today announces a 10-year initiative to help increase high school graduation rates by 10 percent through confidence and empowerment programs reaching 100,000 guys in underserved communities. Experts report that confidence is the best predictor of achievement in both mathematics and English, is related to both cognitive and self-belief measures, and is among the best-known predictors of success. 1

Old Spice is partnering with Never Whisper Justice, producers of the “BLACK BOYS” film and creators of eLearning platform Frontlines of Justice. Executive produced by two-time Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins, “BLACK BOYS” celebrates the full spectrum of humanity of Black men and boys in America while showcasing the social and emotional effects of racism and invites audiences to imagine a world in which Black boys experience true belonging and unlimited possibilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the first of many steps, Old Spice is partnering with film company Never Whisper Justice, producers of the just-released “BLACK BOYS” film and creators of eLearning platform Frontlines of Justice. The purpose of Frontlines of Justice is to improve the learning outcomes for tens of thousands of underrepresented students nationwide. The Frontlines of Justice curriculum fosters personal development for students and professional development for educators, which builds on the racial, educational and social justice themes from the newly-released documentary “BLACK BOYS.” Old Spice is partnering with Frontlines of Justice to extend their educational offerings to more students, and educators across the country.

Executive produced by two-time Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins, “BLACK BOYS,” is now streaming on NBC Peacock. The film celebrates the full spectrum of humanity of Black men and boys in America while showcasing the social and emotional effects of racism and invites audiences to imagine a world in which Black boys experience true belonging and unlimited possibilities.

“While ‘BLACK BOYS’ powerfully shows racism’s emotional cost, the accompanying social impact campaign supported by Old Spice will extend the film’s influence to generate a conversation and inspire dialogue and tangible outcomes between students, teachers and administrators,” said Jenkins. “We all have a responsibility to chart our children’s future and I’m proud to partner with Old Spice to foster educational environments that will allow all kids to thrive.”