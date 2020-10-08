NXP Unveils Industry Leading, 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth Solutions and Revolutionizes Gaming, Audio, Industrial and IoT Markets

News Highlights:



Company introduces new 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band + Bluetooth / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solution that brings 1.2 Gbps performance, low power, and greater range to IoT markets.

Family of products deliver new levels of connectivity and power the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 enabled gaming consoles

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), today announced its family of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Dual Band + Bluetooth/BLE solutions that are driving a new phase of connectivity innovation for advanced gaming, audio, industrial and IoT markets. Enabling the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 enabled gaming console, NXP’s optimized IW62X family of products will provide increased capacity, efficiency and performance for next-generation connectivity solutions including smart consumer IoT hubs, wireless speakers, video-enabled smart devices, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) devices and a universe of additional IoT applications.

Powering the latest gaming solutions in the market underscores the innovation and integration ingenuity of NXP’s wireless connectivity portfolio. The new 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 solutions are ideal for advanced gaming consoles that demand high-performance Wi-Fi with near zero wireless controller lag time and low-latency multiplayer gaming experiences (via a single, in-room console) over wireless networks. The IW62X solutions also offer real-time interactions for cloud-based gaming devices, clients and services by providing high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity needed for full 4k / 60 fps gameplay.

“Today we’re delivering the industry’s leading 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band + Bluetooth solutions, enabling both the gaming industry and one of its most prominent console makers with Wi-Fi 6 for the first time,” said Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President of Connectivity and Security at NXP. “This product announcement reinforces NXP’s position at the cutting edge of connectivity and our ability to enable advanced wireless capabilities for the future of gaming plus the exponential growth in Wi-Fi 6 access points and IoT devices tethered to a single gateway. Our IW62X family of integrated Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth solutions brings a step-change in high performance and power efficient solutions for the latest-generation of smart home IoT services, connected industrial applications and the vast number of consumer devices that rely on power-efficient Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to maximize the user experience.”