EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Statement SoftwareONE has been informed about an accelerated bookbuilding process for the sale of shares 08-Oct-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SoftwareONE has been informed about an accelerated bookbuilding process for the sale of shares

Stans, Switzerland I 8 October 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG today announced that around 4,402,835 shares, representing approximately 2.78% of SoftwareONE's share capital, are intended to be sold by Raiffeisen Informatik through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

SoftwareONE has been informed that Raiffeisen Informatik has launched a sale and placement of a total of around 4,402,835 SoftwareONE shares (corresponding to the remainder of its stake of approximately 2.78%) by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process starting with immediate effect. The intended transaction is in line with the sell-down coordination agreed among the major shareholders in connection with SoftwareONE's IPO in October 2019.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement.

The result of the share placement will be announced after completion of the bookbuilding process.



CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com



ABOUT SOFTWAREONE