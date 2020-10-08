 

SoftwareONE has been informed about an accelerated bookbuilding process for the sale of shares

SoftwareONE Holding AG
SoftwareONE has been informed about an accelerated bookbuilding process for the sale of shares

08-Oct-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Media Release

SoftwareONE has been informed about an accelerated bookbuilding process for the sale of shares

Stans, Switzerland I 8 October 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG today announced that around 4,402,835 shares, representing approximately 2.78% of SoftwareONE's share capital, are intended to be sold by Raiffeisen Informatik through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

SoftwareONE has been informed that Raiffeisen Informatik has launched a sale and placement of a total of around 4,402,835 SoftwareONE shares (corresponding to the remainder of its stake of approximately 2.78%) by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process starting with immediate effect. The intended transaction is in line with the sell-down coordination agreed among the major shareholders in connection with SoftwareONE's IPO in October 2019.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement.

The result of the share placement will be announced after completion of the bookbuilding process.


CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com


ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

