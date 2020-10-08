 

Former Mariner Leveraged Credit Team Changes Name to Signal Peak Capital Management

The leveraged credit team of ORIX Advisers, LLC (ORIX Advisers), formerly known as Mariner Leveraged Credit, has changed its name to Signal Peak Capital Management, LLC (SPCM). The team re-joined ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA) as part of its registered investment adviser subsidiary, ORIX Advisers, on July 15, 2020.

The team continues to be led by David Martin and Erik Gunnerson. As of September 30, 2020, SPCM had approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management (AUM) consisting primarily of broadly syndicated loans and structured credit investments across nine collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and other managed accounts.

For more information about Signal Peak Capital Management, please visit www.SPCM.com.

About ORIX Corporation USA

Since 1981, ORIX USA has provided innovative capital solutions that clients need to propel their business to the next level. With a focus on merchant banking, commercial finance, and asset management, ORIX USA and its subsidiaries — Boston Financial Investment Management, ORIX Real Estate Capital (the combined company of Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital), NXT Capital, RB Capital, Signal Peak Capital Management and ORIX Capital Partners—include a team of more than 1,200 employees spanning more than 50 offices across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $78 billion of assets under management, administration, and servicing (including $11 billion held by the company and its subsidiaries) as of July 2020. Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 37 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit www.orix.com.

Signal Peak Capital Management, LLC (“SPCM”) is the leveraged credit team of ORIX Advisers, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon in any manner as legal, tax, or investment advice or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any product sponsored or managed by ORIX Advisers, LLC or its affiliates. Any such offer or solicitation shall only be made pursuant to a final confidential private placement memorandum that contains important information about each product’s risks, fees, and expenses. For more information, please visit www.spcm.com.

