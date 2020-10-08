 

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in September 30, 2020, in accordance with articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

Number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights *

Number of voting rights **

6,028,192

8,312,419

7,936,497

* The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on all shares eligible for voting right (single or double), including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares).

** All Group shares have equal right to vote, except treasury shares, which are deprived of the right to vote, and registered shares held for more than four years that are eligible for double voting rights.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Grands Prix de la Transparence 2020: ESI Group für die Transparenz ihrer Kommunikation mit Finanzinstituten und Behörden ausgezeichnet
05.10.20
Europäische Nachhaltigkeitswoche 2020: ESI Group bekräftigt ihre Verpflichtung, die CO2-Bilanz ihrer Industriekunden durch einen „Zero Real Tests, Zero Real Prototypes, Zero Downtime“-Ansatz zu verbessern
29.09.20
ESI Group: Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on October 21, 2020
24.09.20
ESI Group: 2020 Half-Year Financial Report Release
10.09.20
ESI Group: Half-year Sales and Results 2020