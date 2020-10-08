 

DGAP-News Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share - Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2020, 18:16  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share - Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time

08.10.2020 / 18:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share -
Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time

- Dr Andreas Mattner elected as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Claus-Matthias Böge elected as new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

- Conversion to registered shares

Duisburg, 8 October 2020 - This year's Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG was held virtually today. All the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by a clear majority.

CHANGES IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Following the decision by the former Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms Bärbel Schomberg, not to stand for re-election after nine years on the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting elected the candidate proposed by the Supervisory Board, Ms Maria Teresa Dreo, Director of ARWAG Holding AG, Vienna, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Two employee representatives also left the Supervisory Board from the end of the Annual General Meeting. Their vacant seats were filled by new HAMBORNER employees.

The incumbent members representing the shareholders, Dr Andreas Mattner, Mr Claus-Matthias Böge, Mr Rolf Glessing, Mr Ulrich Graebner and Ms Christel Kaufmann-Hocker, were also re-elected to their offices for a further five years.

Ms Schomberg has been succeeded by the former Deputy Chairman Dr Andreas Mattner, who was elected at the Supervisory Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting. Mr Claus-Matthias Böge is the new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

DIVIDEND

Furthermore, today's Annual General Meeting confirmed the dividend proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, and resolved a dividend for the 2019 financial year of €0.47 per share. Based on today's XETRA closing price, this represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Seite 1 von 3
Hamborner REIT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran, Jack Weinstein, as Chief Financial Officer and ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ACHIEVES MILESTONE IN ITS NEURODEGENERATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical and NOWEDA intend to comprehensively digitize the patient journey via CLICKDOC ...
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN successfully concluded first virtual general meeting, announces dividend of EUR 0.96 ...
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT MEILENSTEIN IN NEUROLOGIE-KOOPERATION MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
x+bricks erwirbt weiteres lebensmittelgeankertes Immobilienportfolio von der TLG Immobilien AG
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung der HAMBORNER REIT AG beschließt Dividende von 0,47 Euro je Aktie - Erstmaliges Wahlrecht zwischen Bar- und Aktiendividende (deutsch)
18:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung der HAMBORNER REIT AG beschließt Dividende von 0,47 Euro je Aktie - Erstmaliges Wahlrecht zwischen Bar- und Aktiendividende
11:11 Uhr
Allianz vs. Hamborner REIT: Diese Dividendenaktie ist attraktiver!
02.10.20
Aktien von Dividendenkürzern jetzt kaufen? Vielleicht keine schlechte Idee!
02.10.20
3 Top-REITs, die du die nächsten 10 Jahre halten kannst, mindestens!
29.09.20
Top-Dividendenaktien für Oktober
24.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Immobilienwerte gegen den Markt erholt - Defensive gefragt
24.09.20
Negativzinsen? Verwahrentgelt? Mit diesen Aktien mit 5 % Dividendenrendite kein Thema mehr!
23.09.20
Last-Minute-Dividende: Jetzt auf diesen baldigen Ausschütter mit 5,45 % Dividendenrendite setzen?
11.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies startet Hamborner Reit mit 'Buy' - Ziel 10,50 Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:05 Uhr
1.189
Hamborner - Uebernahme zu 32,50 - jetzt noch kaufen ?