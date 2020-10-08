DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share - Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time 08.10.2020 / 18:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share -

Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time

- Dr Andreas Mattner elected as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Claus-Matthias Böge elected as new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

- Conversion to registered shares

Duisburg, 8 October 2020 - This year's Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG was held virtually today. All the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by a clear majority.

CHANGES IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Following the decision by the former Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms Bärbel Schomberg, not to stand for re-election after nine years on the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting elected the candidate proposed by the Supervisory Board, Ms Maria Teresa Dreo, Director of ARWAG Holding AG, Vienna, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Two employee representatives also left the Supervisory Board from the end of the Annual General Meeting. Their vacant seats were filled by new HAMBORNER employees.

The incumbent members representing the shareholders, Dr Andreas Mattner, Mr Claus-Matthias Böge, Mr Rolf Glessing, Mr Ulrich Graebner and Ms Christel Kaufmann-Hocker, were also re-elected to their offices for a further five years.

Ms Schomberg has been succeeded by the former Deputy Chairman Dr Andreas Mattner, who was elected at the Supervisory Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting. Mr Claus-Matthias Böge is the new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

DIVIDEND

Furthermore, today's Annual General Meeting confirmed the dividend proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, and resolved a dividend for the 2019 financial year of €0.47 per share. Based on today's XETRA closing price, this represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.