 

Best Statistical Analysis Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 18:30  |  46   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Statistical analysis software may usually allow statisticians and users to perform more sophisticated analysis using additional methods for the preparation and visualization of data sources, and also for the representation of that data. It offers functionality, ranging from data processing and control of data to analysis and monitoring. A customized GUI is included in the app, and while it could be difficult for anyone to use, it is reasonably simple for those who are knowledgeable about how it runs.

Many firms have been identified and analyzed by 360Quadrants, providing the best statistical analysis software that can help enterprises make better financial decisions. Such quadrants are built by undertaking an in-depth review of the suppliers, which includes a wide range of functionalities and strategies to capture the existing market. All quadrants are reviewed every three months, primarily in the area of statistical analysis software, to enable a significant level of evaluation of the products and the effectiveness of the suppliers by qualified experts.

360Quadrants conduct a detailed SWOT assessment and the vendors chosen for positioning are effectively assessed. This assessment helps businesses gain knowledge in new economic prospects and future outlook in order to obtain the right solutions for future growth and brand development. 360Quadrants illustrates a detailed list of major multinational companies that support the methodology of product selection.

Quadrant Categorization for Statistical Analysis Software

360Quadrants have analyzed almost 20 vendors in the statistical analysis software space and 10 of the best vendors are identified and positioned as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies in the 360Quadrant.

IBM SPSS Statistics, RStudio, JMP, and Stata are identified as visionary leaders and placed on the quadrant in the statistical analysis software space.

EViews and GNU Octave have been described as innovators in the statistical analysis software space.

Stan has been identified as an emerging company in the statistical analysis software space.

Scilab, OriginPro, and TIMi Suite have been categorized as dynamic differentiators in the statistical analysis software space.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

As a result of detailed studies performed on particular industry competitors, top statistical analysis software  companies are identified to be ranked in the 360Quadrant. Approximately 84 performance factors have been established for the evaluation of the selected companies. Three major categories that determine the vendor positions are: product quality and reliability and expertise in market strategies. The assessment factors identified by the reliability of the product portfolio include the magnitude and variety of the product portfolio, the main characteristics of the product, the consistency of the product, as well as the effect on the credibility of the company. Regional reach, variety of applications offered, distribution channel combination, feasibility, and organic growth plan ability are the distinguishing factors defined for market strategy expertise.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
EEI Corporation: Digital transformation in construction | Business Chief APAC
AlzeCure gets abstract on the Alzstatin platform against Alzheimer's accepted for poster ...
PAPALOOK releases the latest studio-level professional live camera PA552
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease