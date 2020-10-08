 

DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme).

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme).

08.10.2020 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, UK, October 8, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from HSBC Bank plc:

October 8, 2020 696,849 42.6342 2,036,705 5,171,600
 

The second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020 has, as planned, been concluded.

Under the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme, a cumulative total of 2,036,705 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 2.7% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of €34.3693 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of €70,000,029.60.

