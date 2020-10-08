DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme).
|
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
London, UK, October 8, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from HSBC Bank plc:
|Date of purchase
|
Number of
ordinary shares
purchased by the Company in the fourth and final settlement of the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme
|
Average price
per share (EUR)
in the fourth and final settlement of the
second tranche of
the 2019 Buyback
Programme*
|
Total number of
ordinary shares
purchased by the Company in the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback
Programme
|Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company under the 2019 Buyback Programme
|October 8, 2020
|696,849
|42.6342
|2,036,705
|5,171,600
The second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020 has, as planned, been concluded.
Under the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme, a cumulative total of 2,036,705 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 2.7% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of €34.3693 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of €70,000,029.60.
