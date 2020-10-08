 

 New Nationwide Survey Reveals Most College Students View Mental Health as Key Component of Overall Health and Wellbeing During Stressful Times of COVID-19

The new College Student Fall 2020 Mental Health Report reveals that 93 percent of U.S. students surveyed in September 2020 agree or strongly agree their mental health is an important component of their overall health and wellbeing, with 66 percent saying that COVID-19 has forced them to take a closer look at their mental health.

Texas State University student wearing Hi, How Are You Project mask. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hi, How Are You Project and American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) released the survey’s report today to help raise awareness about the importance of mental wellness ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10. The two organizations have been partnering since 2018 to foster a culture of open dialogue at ACC’s more than 200 communities nationwide to help destigmatize any shame associated with mental health issues.

With more than 12,000 ACC resident responses from incoming freshmen to graduate students at 65 campuses across the U.S., the survey data provides a pulse of how students are feeling and what they are doing to maintain strong mental health and wellbeing given the dynamics of COVID-19. It is one of the largest surveys of its kind specifically targeting college students.

“Whether it’s remote learning or the fear of the unknowns of the virus, the data confirms that navigating the pandemic has definitely added another layer of stress and anxiety to college life,” said Dr. Sonia Krishna, a board certified physician specializing in Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry and Hi, How Are You Project board member. “The good news is the survey results also reveal this generation clearly understands that their mental health is just as important as their physical health, and they are open to having dialogues to help themselves and others as well. Also, it is very encouraging to learn that three-fourths of students feel comfortable having mental health conversations and that they not only take the time to seek help for themselves but to also support others who may be faced with similar mental health issues.”

