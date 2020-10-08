SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) introduced the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor lineup powered by the new “Zen 3” architecture. Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate in heavily threaded workloads 1 and power efficiency 2 , while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance 3 . With extensive improvements throughout the core including a unified 8-core complex with direct access to 32MB L3 cache, the new AMD “Zen 3” core architecture delivers a 19% generational increase in instructions per cycle (IPC) 4 , the largest since the introduction of “Zen” processors in 2017.

“Our commitment with each generation of our Ryzen processors has been to build the best PC processors in the world. The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors extend our leadership from IPC4, power efficiency2 to single-core5, multi-core performance1 and gaming6,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. “Today, we are extremely proud to deliver what our community and customers have come to expect from Ryzen processors – dominant multi-core1 and single-core performance5 and true gaming leadership6 - all within a broad ecosystem of motherboards and chipsets that are drop-in ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors.”

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors

Featuring a remarkable 19% IPC increase4 over the prior generation in PC workloads, the “Zen 3” architecture pushes gaming and content creation performance leadership6,1 to a new level. “Zen 3” architecture reduces latency from accelerated core and cache communication and doubles the directly accessible L3 cache per core while delivering up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt versus the competition2.

The top of the line 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers:

The highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor 5

The most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket1

The 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers the best gaming experience by:

Average of 7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition 7

Average of 26% faster in 1080p gaming across select titles generationally8

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processor Line-up and Availability