Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of Inhalation Anthrax

The CHMP opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to grant marketing authorization for medicinal products in the European Union (EU). A final decision on the marketing authorization application for Obiltoxaximab SFL is anticipated in November 2020. SFL Pharmaceuticals Deutschland GmbH filed the marketing authorization application (MAA) and will act as future marketing authorization holder (MAH) in the EU on behalf of Elusys Therapeutics Inc, the originator of the product.

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elusys Therapeutics, Inc. (Elusys) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for Obiltoxaximab SFL (obiltoxaximab), the company's monoclonal antibody (mAb) anthrax antitoxin for the treatment of inhalation anthrax. Obiltoxaximab SFL is indicated in all age groups in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs for the treatment of inhalational anthrax due to Bacillus anthracis; and for post-exposure prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax when alternative therapies are not available or not appropriate.

"This positive CHMP opinion reflects important progress toward our goal of making this important medical countermeasure available in the EU," said Elizabeth Posillico, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elusys. "With Anthim already approved and commercially available in the United States and with the recent approval of our New Drug Submission (NDS) by Health Canada, we are looking forward to pursuing additional opportunities to commercialize the product and protect public health in nations where the U.S. has bilateral relations."

The CHMP opinion is based on data from previous studies funded by U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

"Our thanks to our EU partner, SFL Pharmaceuticals, for their expert guidance and efforts throughout the EU filing and approval process," added Dr. Posillico.

About obiltoxaximab Obiltoxaximab is approved under the brand name Anthim in the U.S. and Canada. Anthim (obiltoxaximab) recently received approval by Health Canada for use in adult and pediatric patients for the treatment of inhalational anthrax due to Bacillus anthracis in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs; and for post-exposure prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax due to B. anthracis when alternative therapies are not available or not appropriate.