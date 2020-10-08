 

Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of Inhalation Anthrax

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 18:37  |  41   |   |   

European Commission Decision Anticipated in November 2020

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elusys Therapeutics, Inc. (Elusys) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for Obiltoxaximab SFL (obiltoxaximab), the company's monoclonal antibody (mAb) anthrax antitoxin for the treatment of inhalation anthrax. Obiltoxaximab SFL is indicated in all age groups in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs for the treatment of inhalational anthrax due to Bacillus anthracis; and for post-exposure prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax  when alternative therapies are not available or not appropriate.

The CHMP opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to grant marketing authorization for medicinal products in the European Union (EU). A final decision on the marketing authorization application for Obiltoxaximab SFL is anticipated in November 2020. SFL Pharmaceuticals Deutschland GmbH filed the marketing authorization application (MAA) and will act as future marketing authorization holder (MAH) in the EU on behalf of Elusys Therapeutics Inc, the originator of the product.

"This positive CHMP opinion reflects important progress toward our goal of making this important medical countermeasure available in the EU," said Elizabeth Posillico, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elusys. "With Anthim already approved and commercially available in the United States and with the recent approval of our New Drug Submission (NDS) by Health Canada, we are looking forward to pursuing additional opportunities to commercialize the product and protect public health in nations where the U.S. has bilateral relations."

The CHMP opinion is based on data from previous studies funded by U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

"Our thanks to our EU partner, SFL Pharmaceuticals, for their expert guidance and efforts throughout the EU filing and approval process," added Dr. Posillico.

About obiltoxaximab Obiltoxaximab is approved under the brand name Anthim in the U.S. and Canada. Anthim (obiltoxaximab) recently received approval by Health Canada for use in adult and pediatric patients for the treatment of inhalational anthrax due to Bacillus anthracis in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs; and for post-exposure prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax due to B. anthracis when alternative therapies are not available or not appropriate.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
EEI Corporation: Digital transformation in construction | Business Chief APAC
AlzeCure gets abstract on the Alzstatin platform against Alzheimer's accepted for poster ...
PAPALOOK releases the latest studio-level professional live camera PA552
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease