DTG2Go Launches New ‘On-Demand’ Retail Solution

In partnership with the iconic retailer, Hot Topic, DTG2Go opens its ninth digital print and fulfillment center, integrated within Hot Topic’s Nashville, Tennessee distribution center. This collaboration is the first of its kind, revolutionizing the retail industry by partnering a leading omni-channel retailer of pop culture merchandise with DTG2Go, an innovator in print-on-demand technology and fulfillment services. The ‘On-Demand DC’ allows Hot Topic to provide a seamless consumer experience with reduced shipping costs, as on-demand, digitally printed apparel is merged with inventoried products for shipment to the end consumer. It also opens the door for further utilization of digital print for store-level replenishments and immediate out-of-stock fulfillment. Hot Topic and DTG2Go have been joined by Kornit Digital to bring the most advanced digital print quality, techniques and applications to the retail market.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced the expansion of its digital print business, with the opening of its first ‘On-Demand DC,’ a solution for retailers and brands to grow their business utilizing an integrated, on-demand fulfillment model.

Deborah H. Merrill, President of the Delta Group, commented, “We are excited about the partnership with Hot Topic and the support of Kornit Digital, as DTG2Go launches its newest service model to retailers and brands alike. We believe the DTG2Go ‘On-Demand DC,’ utilizing our cutting-edge technology and service platform, will revolutionize the retail industry during a time when change is needed the most.”

The DTG2Go ‘On-Demand DC’ digital solution provides retailers immediate access to utilize DTG2Go’s broad network of print and fulfillment facilities, while offering the scalability to integrate digital fulfillment within the retailer’s own distribution facility. DTG2Go provides the full package: the technology, personnel, quality control, equipment, blank apparel, and the experience and knowledge of this rapidly growing industry.

Merrill continued, “As an early adopter of an on-demand model, Hot Topic is a great partner for this first collaboration to deliver the next break-through in supply chain management and customer service. With this model, we plan to test the boundaries of the many opportunities that digital has to transform retail.”

Michael Yerkes, Chief Operating Officer of Hot Topic, commented, “The expansion of our relationship with DTG2Go is a natural progression for us to create the ultimate customer experience around on-demand production. DTG2Go has been a great partner in bringing these operations together and we are excited to share this with our consumers this holiday season and beyond.”