 

Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice

Regulatory News:

Carbios, (Paris:ALCRB) a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announced today the acquisition from Limagrain Ingredients of its entire stake in the capital of Carbiolice, a joint company created in 2016 around an enzymatic biodegradation technology licenced by Carbios.

The acquisition of Limagrain Ingredients’ equity stake in the capital of Carbiolice by Carbios, which took place on October 8, 2020, is paid for a minority portion in cash and for a majority portion through the issuance of new ordinary shares by Carbios, in accordance with the terms and conditions described below.

As a result of this acquisition, Carbios shows a solid financial structure, with a cash position of €34 million versus €13.9 million as of June 30th, 2020.

Given its financial situation, its projected operating expenses and the successful capital increase that took place in July 2020, Carbios should be able to cover its financial needs until the 4th quarter 2022.

This strategic transaction highlights the confidence in Carbiolice’s growth potential and Carbios’ intention to remain its long-term reference shareholder. It also reinforces Carbios' ambitions to position itself as the world leader in biological technologies for the end-of-life of plastics and synthetic fibers. In addition to the enzymatic recycling process developed in-house by Carbios, the PLA1 biodegradation technology implemented by Carbiolice will enable the commercialization of a new generation of plastics which is 100% compostable in domestic conditions, making it possible to achieve zero waste for certain flexible and rigid packaging, which by their nature cannot be recycled.

“The fruitful collaboration between Limagrain Ingredients and Carbios has enabled the development of an industrial biotech that is among the most innovative in Europe in the field of compostable packaging2. The acquisition of Limagrain Ingredients’ shareholding in Carbiolice is consistent with our desire to strengthen value creation for our shareholders. We are confident that this transaction will enable us to better prepare for the commercial launch of Evanesto and the execution of our growth strategy,” said Jean-Claude Lumaret, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios.

