Success of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 On Mediawan

18,948,814 shares and 17,561,514 warrants of Mediawan were tendered to the Offer initiated by a consortium formed by Mediawan Founders, MACSF, Bpifrance and KKR through Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on all Mediawan securities not held by Mediawan Founders and MACSF. Upon completion of the initial Offer period, which lasted from July 30, 2020 to October 5, 2020, Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 will own 2 86.24% of shares and 82.29% of warrants of Mediawan, amounting to 85.23% of Mediawan’s share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 welcomes the outcome of the public tender offer (the “ Offer ”) for Mediawan’s (Paris:MDW) shares and warrants published today by the Autorité des marchés financiers (“ AMF ”).

The notice of the result of the Offer released today is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Board of Mediawan and Chairman of Mediawan Alliance declared: “Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and I are pleased of the success of the tender offer which enables us to keep control over Mediawan Group and anchor its footprint in France, with the support of our partners. Simultaneously to the ongoing acquisition of Lagardère Studios, this transaction enables us to generate synergies with Groupe Troisième Oeil and cooperation projects with Leonine, a leading German independent content company, and to support Mediawan’s development ambition across Europe and globally”.

Reopening of the Offer

Pursuant to article 232-4 of the AMF’s General Regulations, the Offer will be reopened from October 9 to October 22, 2020 (inclusive), at the same prices, i.e. €12 per share and €0.65 per warrant, to enable shareholders who have not yet done so to tender their securities to the Offer.

Terms of the Offer are identical to the ones set forth in the Offer document as approved by the AMF on July 28, 2020 under visa no. 20-372.

The initiator will reserve the right to undertake a squeeze out on shares and warrants not tendered if the applicable conditions are satisfied following the completion of the Offer.

Availability of documents relating to the Offer

BidCo Breteuil's Offer document and Mediawan's response document, as approved by the AMF on July 28, 2020, under visa no. 20-372 and visa no. 20-373 respectively, as well as documents relating notably to legal, financial and accounting information of each company, filed with the AMF on July 28, 2020, and published on July 29, 2020 , are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Mediawan (www.mediawan.com).

Mediawan’s shareholders and warrant holders who wish to obtain more information on the terms and conditions of the Offer may visit the section dedicated to the Offer on Mediawan's website (https://www.mediawan.com/en/our-investors#public-offer).

Disclaimer:

This press release is not an offer to purchase securities.

This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public. The diffusion of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not for diffusion in these countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

Mediawan and Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) exclude all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person

1 Temporary name

2 Taking into account the securities that will be contributed by the founders and MACSF

