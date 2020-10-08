 

Success of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 On Mediawan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 18:49  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 welcomes the outcome of the public tender offer (the “Offer”) for Mediawan’s (Paris:MDW) shares and warrants published today by the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”).

18,948,814 shares and 17,561,514 warrants of Mediawan were tendered to the Offer initiated by a consortium formed by Mediawan Founders, MACSF, Bpifrance and KKR through Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 on all Mediawan securities not held by Mediawan Founders and MACSF. Upon completion of the initial Offer period, which lasted from July 30, 2020 to October 5, 2020, Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 will own2 86.24% of shares and 82.29% of warrants of Mediawan, amounting to 85.23% of Mediawan’s share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The notice of the result of the Offer released today is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Board of Mediawan and Chairman of Mediawan Alliance declared: “Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and I are pleased of the success of the tender offer which enables us to keep control over Mediawan Group and anchor its footprint in France, with the support of our partners. Simultaneously to the ongoing acquisition of Lagardère Studios, this transaction enables us to generate synergies with Groupe Troisième Oeil and cooperation projects with Leonine, a leading German independent content company, and to support Mediawan’s development ambition across Europe and globally”.

Reopening of the Offer

Pursuant to article 232-4 of the AMF’s General Regulations, the Offer will be reopened from October 9 to October 22, 2020 (inclusive), at the same prices, i.e. €12 per share and €0.65 per warrant, to enable shareholders who have not yet done so to tender their securities to the Offer.

Terms of the Offer are identical to the ones set forth in the Offer document as approved by the AMF on July 28, 2020 under visa no. 20-372.

The initiator will reserve the right to undertake a squeeze out on shares and warrants not tendered if the applicable conditions are satisfied following the completion of the Offer.

Availability of documents relating to the Offer

BidCo Breteuil's Offer document and Mediawan's response document, as approved by the AMF on July 28, 2020, under visa no. 20-372 and visa no. 20-373 respectively, as well as documents relating notably to legal, financial and accounting information of each company, filed with the AMF on July 28, 2020, and published on July 29, 2020 , are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Mediawan (www.mediawan.com).

Mediawan’s shareholders and warrant holders who wish to obtain more information on the terms and conditions of the Offer may visit the section dedicated to the Offer on Mediawan's website (https://www.mediawan.com/en/our-investors#public-offer).

Disclaimer:

This press release is not an offer to purchase securities.

This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public. The diffusion of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not for diffusion in these countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

Mediawan and Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) exclude all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person

1 Temporary name

2 Taking into account the securities that will be contributed by the founders and MACSF

Mediawan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
MEDIAWAN:  ANTITRUST APPROVALS ON THE PUBLIC OFFER AND THE ACQUISITION OF GROUPE TROISIEME ŒIL
22.09.20
Antitrust Approval for the Acquisition of Lagardère Studios by Mediawan
21.09.20
Mediawan: Financial Results for the First Semester