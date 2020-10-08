 

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: HSBC specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares to be € 67.93 per no-par-value bearer share

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: HSBC specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares to be € 67.93 per no-par-value bearer share

HSBC specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares to be € 67.93 per no-par-value bearer share

 

Düsseldorf, 8 October 2020 - Today, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH, having its seat in Düsseldorf, has notified the management board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG that it determined the adequate cash compensation payable in return for transferring the shares of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's minority shareholders to HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH, in its capacity as principal shareholder, in accordance with the procedure under sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - "AktG") (squeeze-out under stock corporation law) to be € 67.93 per no-par-value bearer share of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG. The court-appointed expert auditor confirmed the adequacy of the cash compensation determined. HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH has requested the management board to convene an extraordinary general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG to resolve on the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares.

HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH thereby confirms and specifies its request pursuant to section 327a para. 1 AktG as submitted to the management board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG on 25 May 2020.

HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH holds approx. 99.33% of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's share capital and is thus its principal shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. A (virtual) extraordinary general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG yet to be convened for 19 November 2020 is expected to resolve on the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares.

The transfer of the minority shareholders' shares will take effect subject to the approving resolution being passed by HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's general meeting and the transfer resolution being registered in the commercial register (Handelsregister) of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.

