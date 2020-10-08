Ledyard Announces New Concord, NH Branch

The new full-service branch, located at 74 South Main Street, features an innovative design and cutting-edge technologies including an Interactive ATM in the drive-thru, where a remote Ledyard teller can help you complete your banking transactions from the safety of your car. These advanced banking tools combined with Ledyard’s high level of personalized service will offer the community an enhanced banking experience. Kathryn Underwood, President and CEO of Ledyard National Bank remarked, “Ledyard is thrilled to be expanding further into the great city of Concord. As a community bank, we are looking forward to offering even more services in Concord and to meeting the personal and business banking needs of the community, helping to support local businesses, and contributing to the economic growth of the area.”

Ledyard National Bank, headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its services in Concord, NH by opening its full-service banking branch on Monday, October 19, 2020. Ledyard’s first Concord office, offering wealth management, commercial and mortgage banking services, opened on Pillsbury Street at the end of 2016.

Ledyard prides itself on providing the support necessary to help communities thrive. As Teresa Rosenberger, Ledyard Bank board member, underscores, “Utilizing our employees’ local knowledge, community immersion, and local decision-making capabilities, we work tirelessly to help clients achieve their goals.”

Locally owned and managed, Ledyard has served the Upper Valley, Lake Sunapee, and Concord regions for the last 29 years with seven retail banking locations and three wealth management offices. Committed to serving New Hampshire and Vermont, Ledyard is honored to remain the local bank of choice for so many New Englanders. For more information, please visit www.ledyardbank.com.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

