The Prospectus will be accessible on the Company's website, https://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/pro ... for a period of 10 years. Printed copies are available upon request through compliance@icelandairgroup.is .

The Company has today published a Prospectus that comprises a Summary, a Registration Document and a Securities Note, all dated 8 October 2020. The Prospectus is issued in relation to warrants (the “Warrants”) issued by the Company being admitted to trading.

The Warrants were issued to all investors that got allotted shares in the Company’s Offering that concluded on 17 September 2020, and will be electronically delivered to their respective owners the day before the first day of trading, which is expected to be 13 October.

Investors will be able to trade the Warrants independently of the shares until the start of their respective execution periods which are as follows:

Warrant ticker Warrant

Class ISIN Trading period

closing date Exercise period Payment date Exercise price ICEAIRW130821 IS0000032266 02.08.2021 03.-13.08.2021 19.08.2021 1.13 ICEAIRW180222 IS0000032258 07.02.2022 08.-18.02.2022 24.02.2022 1.22 ICEAIRW120822 IS0000032274 01.08.2022 02.-12.08.2022 18.08.2022 1.30

For all further information regarding the Warrants reference is made to the full Prospectus, dated 8 October 2020, attached.





Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Sigrún Össurardóttir, Communications. E-mail: sigruno@icelandair.is



