 

Icelandair Group hf. Icelandair Group publishes a prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 19:16  |  24   |   |   

The Company has today published a Prospectus that comprises a Summary, a Registration Document and a Securities Note, all dated 8 October 2020. The Prospectus is issued in relation to warrants (the “Warrants”) issued by the Company being admitted to trading.

The Prospectus will be accessible on the Company's website, https://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/pro ...
for a period of 10 years. Printed copies are available upon request through compliance@icelandairgroup.is.

The Warrants were issued to all investors that got allotted shares in the Company’s Offering that concluded on 17 September 2020, and will be electronically delivered to their respective owners the day before the first day of trading, which is expected to be 13 October.

Investors will be able to trade the Warrants independently of the shares until the start of their respective execution periods which are as follows:

Warrant ticker Warrant
Class ISIN 		Trading period
closing date 		Exercise period Payment date Exercise price
ICEAIRW130821 IS0000032266 02.08.2021 03.-13.08.2021 19.08.2021 1.13
ICEAIRW180222 IS0000032258 07.02.2022 08.-18.02.2022 24.02.2022 1.22
ICEAIRW120822 IS0000032274 01.08.2022 02.-12.08.2022 18.08.2022 1.30

For all further information regarding the Warrants reference is made to the full Prospectus, dated 8 October 2020, attached.


Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Sigrún Össurardóttir, Communications. E-mail: sigruno@icelandair.is



Icelandair Group hf. Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:16 Uhr
Icelandair Group hf.: Sale of three Boeing 757 aircraft
06.10.20
Traffic Data September 2020
30.09.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Correction: Update to Largest Shareholder ‘s List
30.09.20
Icelandair Group hf.: New Shares Admitted to Trading and Update to Largest Shareholder ‘s List
30.09.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Major shareholder announcement
29.09.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Major shareholder announcement
29.09.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Major shareholder announcement
29.09.20
Correction: Icelandair Group hf. - Major shareholder announcement
29.09.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Major shareholder announcement
28.09.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Major shareholder announcement