 

Verizon Response Hurricane Delta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 19:25  |  18   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers* in Louisiana in the path of Hurricane Delta will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 10/9 through 10/15
  • Verizon has made preparations to ensure the network is ready along the Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Talk/Text/Data offer

For our consumer and small business customers* in the path of Hurricane Delta, beginning Friday, October 9 through Thursday, October 15, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following parishes:

Louisiana: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. More public safety professionals rely on Verizon than any other network. During times of crisis, we provide network priority and preemption for first responders at no cost to public safety agencies. This gives first responders access to the network when they need it. Additionally, when disaster strikes, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) is available 24/7 365 days a year to coordinate with first responders to provide essential technologies during a crisis.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/.

Here’s a quote you can use from our South Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Our hearts go out to Louisiana residents bearing the brunt of this year’s relentless hurricane season,” said Michelle Miller, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “While it certainly is exhausting for those living there, rest assured Verizon is here for you both with reliable connectivity and unlimited calling, texting and data, so you can focus on the things that matter most - keeping you and your family safe.”

Health of the Network

The strength, reliability and strong performance of our network continues to be essential to our customers during these times and our teams have been preparing for Hurricane Delta as it moves towards the Gulf Coast with the same tireless dedication and commitment to reliable communications.

Network preparations include:

  • Fixed and mobile generators are being topped off and run to ensure readiness
  • Generator fuel is being pre-positioned for refueling post-event
  • Mobile network assets are being checked and positioned for deployment
  • A network moratorium on non-essential maintenance, upgrades or changes is in effect in areas along the Gulf Coast.

*Includes small businesses with 50 lines or less

**Editor’s Note:   We have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Heidi Flato
925.324.8692
heidi.flato@verizon.com
Twitter: @heidiflato

Lauren Schulz
845.500.8272
lauren.schulz@verizon.com
Twitter: @5GLauren


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Verizon Accelerates 5G Research and Development with 5G Innovation Hub at University of Illinois Research Park
07.10.20
Verizon Response: Hurricane Delta
07.10.20
Verizon Business and Cisco Bringing 5G-Enabled, MEC Solutions to Sports and Entertainment Venues
06.10.20
Clinton Foundation and Verizon partner to promote student social impact innovation
06.10.20
Verizon enhances communications for first responders with Push-to-Talk Responder
06.10.20
Verizon named official 5G and wireless partner of Prudential Center
06.10.20
Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Payment Data Secure
05.10.20
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes
05.10.20
Verizon announces early participation results of its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes and upsize of the exchange offers
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN