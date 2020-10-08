For our consumer and small business customers* in the path of Hurricane Delta, beginning Friday, October 9 through Thursday, October 15, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following parishes:

Louisiana: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. More public safety professionals rely on Verizon than any other network. During times of crisis, we provide network priority and preemption for first responders at no cost to public safety agencies. This gives first responders access to the network when they need it. Additionally, when disaster strikes, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) is available 24/7 365 days a year to coordinate with first responders to provide essential technologies during a crisis.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Here’s a quote you can use from our South Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Our hearts go out to Louisiana residents bearing the brunt of this year’s relentless hurricane season,” said Michelle Miller, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “While it certainly is exhausting for those living there, rest assured Verizon is here for you both with reliable connectivity and unlimited calling, texting and data, so you can focus on the things that matter most - keeping you and your family safe.”

Health of the Network

The strength, reliability and strong performance of our network continues to be essential to our customers during these times and our teams have been preparing for Hurricane Delta as it moves towards the Gulf Coast with the same tireless dedication and commitment to reliable communications.

Network preparations include:

Fixed and mobile generators are being topped off and run to ensure readiness

Generator fuel is being pre-positioned for refueling post-event

Mobile network assets are being checked and positioned for deployment

A network moratorium on non-essential maintenance, upgrades or changes is in effect in areas along the Gulf Coast.

*Includes small businesses with 50 lines or less

