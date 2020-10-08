AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aegon N.V.’s U.S. Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of the U.S. life/health subsidiaries of Aegon N.V. (Aegon) (Netherlands) [NYSE: AEG]. Aegon’s U.S. life/health companies are referred to collectively as Aegon USA Group (Aegon USA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of these companies.)

AM Best’s expectation is for the Aegon USA group to maintain a very strong balance sheet strength assessment with the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Some concerns remain with recent moderate volatility and continued pressure on the Aegon USA’s operating performance, which is supported by its underwriting and investment capabilities. The overall business profile remains favorable with having a longer-term strategic focus of building a less capital-intensive book of business. Aegon USA continues to remain strategically important to its parent, Aegon.

The quality of capital is diminished by the historical reliance on special purpose captives used to support unfunded redundant reserves generated from term life and universal life insurance with secondary guarantees, although lately the company has been making an effort to reduce the overall exposure. Aegon USA has additional access to liquidity as a member of the Federal Home Loan Banks, which together with its access to capital markets provides Aegon USA with substantial financial flexibility. While the asset allocation within Aegon USA’s investment portfolio is typical for the U.S. life industry, there is some continued exposure to higher risk assets.

Aegon USA’s operating performance for the first half of 2020 was mostly affected by one-time impacts from interest rate and mortality assumption changes from unfavorable experience, along with lower fee revenue from declining equity markets that was offset by stable gross deposits on most business lines. The adequate operating performance reflects Aegon USA’s continued profitability with good margins on new business. While there is some continued volatility in Aegon USA’s operating performance, the U.S. entities maintain an underlying trend of profitability on a statutory and IFRS basis, but Aegon’s financial targets have been withdrawn due to an uncertain macroeconomic outlook. AM Best notes that Aegon USA’s overall top-line growth has also been inconsistent, with direct premium declining in three of the past four years, even though ordinary life insurance premiums have continued to grow modestly in the same period. Additionally, Aegon USA’s returns on equity have declined and now are lower than industry averages, with some volatility.