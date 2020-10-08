Cabot Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the fourth quarter and fiscal year results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The call will be webcast by Intrado and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.